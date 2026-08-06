Locked Out at Home: How Sri Lankan Expat Children Are Being Denied University Access in Their Own Country

A Crisis of Identity and Opportunity

They carry Sri Lankan passports, bear Sri Lankan names, and trace their roots to this island — yet when it comes to gaining entry into a local state university, thousands of children of Sri Lankan expatriates find themselves treated as strangers in their own homeland. A deepening crisis in the country's higher education system is leaving these young people stranded between two worlds, belonging fully to neither.

The Core of the Problem

Children of Sri Lankan nationals living and working abroad — in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and beyond — return to Sri Lanka hoping to access state university education, only to discover that the system is not built to accommodate them. Despite holding valid Sri Lankan citizenship, many are classified under foreign student quotas or deemed ineligible for the standard university admissions process, which is designed around the local Advanced Level examination system.

Having completed their schooling overseas under foreign curricula, these students do not sit the Sri Lankan A/L examinations. This single administrative reality effectively bars them from competing for the coveted state university places that their citizenship would otherwise entitle them to pursue.

Families Caught Between Systems

For many expatriate families, the situation represents a painful betrayal. Parents who have spent years working abroad — often in difficult conditions and sending remittances home that have helped sustain the Sri Lankan economy — now find that their children are denied the very opportunities those sacrifices were meant to secure.

Many of these families sacrificed enormously, contributing foreign exchange that the country desperately needs, only to be told their children must compete as foreigners for university places in Sri Lanka.

The financial implications are severe. Foreign student fees at Sri Lankan state universities are significantly higher than those applicable to local students. Families who may have intended to return permanently to Sri Lanka are forced to either pay these elevated fees, seek private education alternatives, or send their children to universities in a third country entirely.

A Gap in Policy That Has Long Been Ignored

Education policy analysts point out that successive governments have failed to establish a clear, structured pathway for expatriate children seeking to reintegrate into the local education system. While there have been occasional discussions at ministry level, no comprehensive framework has been implemented to address the unique circumstances of this demographic.

The University Grants Commission, which governs admissions to state universities in Sri Lanka, operates primarily within a framework calibrated to the national A/L results. Students who studied under the British, Indian, or other international curricula abroad have no standardised recognition mechanism that translates their qualifications into an equivalent standing within the local system.

What Needs to Change

Education advocates are calling for urgent reforms, including:

The establishment of a formal equivalency framework that recognises international qualifications for the purpose of state university admissions.

A dedicated admissions quota for children of Sri Lankan expatriates, distinct from both the local student pool and the foreign student category.

Reduced or waived foreign student fee structures for children who hold Sri Lankan citizenship, regardless of where they completed their schooling.

A streamlined reintegration policy developed in consultation with Sri Lankan diaspora communities worldwide.

The Human Cost

Behind the policy debate are real young people facing uncertainty at a critical juncture in their lives. Students who grew up identifying as Sri Lankan, who perhaps dreamed of returning home to contribute to the country's development, are instead confronting bureaucratic walls that question the very validity of their belonging.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with brain drain and seeks to attract its diaspora back to contribute to economic recovery, the treatment of expatriate children at university gates sends a troubling signal — one that policymakers can no longer afford to ignore.