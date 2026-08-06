Pakistan Level Series With Dominant Eight-Wicket Victory Over West Indies in Port of Spain

Pakistan have squared their two-match Test series against the West Indies after claiming a commanding eight-wicket victory in the second Test played in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The result ensures the series ends level, with Pakistan bouncing back strongly following the earlier contest in the Caribbean. The win also carries significant implications for both sides in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle, where every point matters in the race to qualify for the final.

A Commanding Performance

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan's batters made light work of the task, reaching their goal with eight wickets in hand. The convincing margin of victory will boost Pakistan's confidence as they look to build momentum in the new World Test Championship cycle.

WTC 2025–2027 Implications

The ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 competition is now well underway, with teams across the globe accumulating points through bilateral Test series. For Pakistan, securing a series draw away from home against the West Indies represents a valuable points haul on the road.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will be disappointed to have surrendered their series advantage on home soil, having had the opportunity to claim a series win before Pakistan fought back in the second match.

Both sides will now shift their focus to upcoming Test commitments as the championship standings continue to take shape over the coming months.

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