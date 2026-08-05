Pakistani and Ugandan Athletes Go Missing After Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Scottish authorities have launched an investigation after a number of foreign athletes reportedly failed to return to their home countries following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last Sunday.

Police Scotland Steps In

Police Scotland confirmed it has received reports concerning several athletes who have gone missing after the conclusion of the multi-sport tournament. Media reports have identified the individuals as boxers representing Uganda and Pakistan, though authorities have not officially confirmed the nationalities or disciplines involved.

The Commonwealth Games, one of the world's most prestigious multi-sport events, drew thousands of athletes from across the globe to the Scottish city of Glasgow. The competition concluded last Sunday, after which the majority of participating athletes were expected to return to their respective countries.

A Recurring Concern at Major Sporting Events

The disappearance of athletes following major international sporting competitions is not an entirely new phenomenon. Previous editions of the Commonwealth Games and other global tournaments have witnessed similar incidents, raising broader questions about athlete welfare, immigration oversight, and the conditions athletes face in their home countries.

Authorities in Scotland are now working to locate the missing individuals, with investigations currently ongoing. It remains unclear at this stage whether the athletes left the Games village of their own accord or whether any other circumstances may be involved.

Impact on Participating Nations

The incident is expected to draw significant attention from the sporting federations and governments of the nations involved. Both Uganda and Pakistan field competitive boxing programmes on the international stage, and the disappearance of athletes representing these countries is likely to prompt diplomatic and administrative responses from the relevant national Olympic bodies.

Police Scotland has confirmed receipt of multiple missing persons reports linked to Commonwealth Games athletes.

Media reports name Ugandan and Pakistani boxers among those who have not returned home.

The Games concluded in Glasgow last Sunday.

Investigations are currently active and ongoing.

Further details are expected to emerge as Police Scotland continues its inquiries. Officials from the Commonwealth Games Federation have not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the matter.

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