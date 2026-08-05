Avurudu Kumari Contestant Fined Rs. 50,000 After Python Dance Stunt Draws Legal Action

A young woman who performed a dance with a live python at an Avurudu Kumari beauty competition has been handed a fine of Rs. 50,000, following legal action taken against her and the individual who supplied the reptile for the act.

Incident at Avurudu Kumari Competition

The incident, which drew widespread attention across social media and the public, occurred during an Avurudu Kumari pageant held in Sri Lanka. The contestant incorporated a live python into her dance performance, a move that ultimately landed her in legal trouble under wildlife protection laws.

Authorities acted swiftly after footage of the performance circulated online, prompting an investigation into the use of the protected reptile at a public event.

Legal Consequences

The woman was produced before a magistrate and ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 50,000. The individual who sold or provided the python for use in the performance also faces legal proceedings in connection with the incident.

The case highlights the strict regulations governing the handling and use of wildlife in Sri Lanka, including pythons, which are protected under the country's fauna and flora protection legislation.

Wildlife Laws Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation enforces stringent laws that prohibit the possession, trade, and use of protected species without proper authorisation. Pythons are among the species covered under these protections, and using them for entertainment purposes at public events constitutes a violation of the law.

Authorities have urged the public to be aware of wildlife regulations and to refrain from involving protected animals in commercial or entertainment activities, regardless of the occasion.

The case serves as a cautionary reminder that even festive cultural events such as Avurudu celebrations are not exempt from the country's environmental and wildlife protection statutes.

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