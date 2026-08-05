Sri Lanka Shuts Down 24 Unlicensed Online Gambling Sites in Major Digital Crackdown

Sri Lanka has taken decisive action against illegal online gambling by blocking access to 24 websites found to be operating without the required licences, in a significant move by authorities to clamp down on unregulated digital gaming platforms targeting Sri Lankan users.

Government Steps In to Curb Illegal Online Gambling

The Ministry of Digital Infrastructure, working alongside relevant regulatory bodies, identified and blocked the 24 websites after determining that they were functioning outside the legal framework governing online gambling in the country. The platforms had been accessible to Sri Lankan internet users despite holding no valid operating licences issued by local authorities.

The move reflects growing concern among government officials about the rapid proliferation of unlicensed gambling platforms that exploit digital access to reach Sri Lankan households, often bypassing consumer protection measures and financial regulations that licensed operators are required to uphold.

A Growing Threat to Consumers and Public Order

Illegal online gambling platforms pose serious risks to users, including lack of recourse in disputes, potential exposure to fraudulent practices, and the absence of responsible gambling safeguards. Authorities have stressed that operating or participating in unregulated gambling activities carries legal consequences under Sri Lankan law.

Officials have indicated that this crackdown is not an isolated effort but forms part of a broader, ongoing initiative to monitor and regulate the digital space more effectively. Internet service providers have been directed to enforce the blocks across their respective networks, making the sites inaccessible to users within Sri Lanka.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

The public has been urged to exercise caution when engaging with online platforms offering gambling or gaming services and to verify whether such platforms hold the appropriate licences before participating. Authorities also encouraged citizens to report suspicious or unlicensed gambling websites to the relevant government bodies.

This latest action signals the government's firm intention to bring order to Sri Lanka's rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring that online platforms operating within the country adhere strictly to local laws and licensing requirements.