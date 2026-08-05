Fort Magistrate's Court Moves to Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Wimal, Udaya, Dilith and Three Others

The Fort Magistrate's Court has taken a significant legal step by ordering that facts be reported to the Court of Appeal with a view to initiating contempt of court proceedings against prominent political figures Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, and Dilith Jayaweera, along with three other individuals.

Background to the Legal Action

The move marks a notable escalation in legal proceedings involving several well-known public figures in Sri Lanka. The Fort Magistrate's Court's decision to refer the matter to the Court of Appeal signals the judiciary's intent to formally examine whether contempt of court has been committed by those named in the order.

Contempt of court proceedings are considered a serious legal matter in Sri Lanka, carrying potential consequences including fines and imprisonment if individuals are found to have acted in defiance of court orders or in a manner that undermines the authority of the judiciary.

Who Is Involved

Among those named in the referral are:

Wimal Weerawansa — leader of the National Freedom Front and a prominent opposition political figure

Udaya Gammanpila — former Minister and leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya party

Dilith Jayaweera — media mogul and political personality

Three other individuals whose identities are connected to the matter before the court

Next Steps

With the facts now set to be placed before the Court of Appeal, it will fall to that higher court to determine whether formal contempt proceedings should be instituted against the named parties. The Court of Appeal holds the jurisdiction to hear and rule on contempt matters referred from lower courts.

Legal observers are watching the development closely, given the high public profiles of those involved and the broader implications for accountability and respect for judicial authority in Sri Lanka.

Contempt of court is regarded as one of the most serious affronts to the rule of law, and Sri Lankan courts have historically treated such matters with considerable gravity.

Further details are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the appellate court system.

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