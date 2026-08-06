CAA Launches Island-Wide Pharmacy Crackdown: 471 Raids Conducted and Fines Top Rs. 2.2 Million in 2026

Island-Wide Enforcement Drive Targets Pharmacies

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has ramped up its enforcement operations across Sri Lanka in 2026, conducting a total of 471 special raids on pharmacies island-wide, with fines imposed surpassing Rs. 2.2 million.

Significant Penalties Issued

The sweeping crackdown reflects the CAA's intensified commitment to protecting consumers from unscrupulous pharmaceutical practices. The raids, carried out at pharmacies across the country, resulted in substantial financial penalties being levied against those found to be in violation of consumer protection regulations.

Protecting Public Interests

The CAA's operation forms part of a broader effort to ensure that pharmacies adhere to established standards, particularly with regard to pricing, product quality, and regulatory compliance. Sri Lankan consumers rely heavily on pharmacies for essential medicines, making the integrity of these establishments a matter of significant public concern.

A total of 471 special pharmacy raids were conducted island-wide in 2026

Fines collected from violating establishments exceeded Rs. 2.2 million

Operations were carried out across multiple regions of the country

The Consumer Affairs Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting ongoing inspections and enforcement actions to safeguard consumer rights across the pharmaceutical sector.

The CAA has urged members of the public to report any suspected violations by pharmacies to the relevant authorities, emphasising that consumer protection remains a top priority for the organisation throughout the year.