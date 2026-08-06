Sri Lanka Gears Up for AI Week 2026 as Ministry and SLT-MOBITEL Unite Under 'AI Amplified' Banner

National Initiative Signals Sri Lanka's Growing Commitment to Artificial Intelligence

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey with the official launch of Sri Lanka AI Week 2026, a nationwide initiative jointly unveiled by the Ministry of Digital Economy and leading telecommunications provider SLT-MOBITEL on Monday, January 5.

A Theme Built Around Empowerment

The initiative has been launched under the theme 'AI Amplified', reflecting a vision to broaden the reach and impact of artificial intelligence across the country's key sectors. The theme signals an ambition not merely to introduce AI concepts to Sri Lankan audiences, but to actively amplify their application in everyday life, business, and governance.

A Government-Industry Partnership

The collaboration between the Ministry of Digital Economy and SLT-MOBITEL underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving Sri Lanka's technological ambitions. By bringing together state policy leadership and the country's premier integrated telecommunications operator, the initiative is positioned to carry both institutional weight and practical reach across the island.

What to Expect

Sri Lanka AI Week 2026 is envisioned as a national platform that is expected to include:

Discussions and forums centred on artificial intelligence innovation and adoption

Engagement with local and international technology stakeholders

Initiatives aimed at building AI awareness and capability among Sri Lankan communities

A Timely Move for the Nation

The launch comes at a time when countries across the Asia-Pacific region are racing to position themselves as AI-ready economies. For Sri Lanka, which has been working to strengthen its digital infrastructure and attract technology investment, AI Week 2026 represents a timely and strategic move to place the country firmly on the regional technology map.

With both government backing and industry support already in place, observers will be watching closely to see how Sri Lanka AI Week 2026 translates its ambitious theme into tangible outcomes for businesses, professionals, and citizens alike.

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