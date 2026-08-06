Sri Lanka Navy Launches Rescue Operation After Indian Fishing Vessel Accident Near Delft Island

The Sri Lanka Navy has mobilised a rescue operation following an accident involving an Indian fishing vessel that was reportedly engaged in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters near Delft Island, off the northern coast of the country.

Rescue Operation Underway

Naval personnel were swiftly deployed to the scene after the incident was reported, with rescue teams working to assist those aboard the stricken vessel. The Navy moved quickly to ensure the safety of the fishermen involved, despite the circumstances surrounding the vessel's presence in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Delft Island, located in the Palk Strait off the Jaffna Peninsula, has long been a flashpoint for illegal fishing activity by Indian trawlers crossing into Sri Lankan waters, posing ongoing challenges for naval authorities tasked with protecting the country's marine resources and maritime boundaries.

Illegal Fishing Remains a Persistent Issue

The incursion of Indian fishing vessels into Sri Lankan waters is a long-standing and deeply sensitive issue, particularly for local fishing communities in the Northern Province who argue that illegal trawling by foreign boats depletes fish stocks and damages their livelihoods.

Sri Lankan authorities have repeatedly raised concerns through diplomatic channels, urging India to take stronger measures to prevent its fishermen from crossing into Sri Lankan territorial waters. Despite periodic agreements and discussions between the two governments, illegal fishing incidents continue to occur with regularity.

Navy Prioritises Humanitarian Response

While the vessel was allegedly operating illegally at the time of the accident, the Sri Lanka Navy acted in accordance with its humanitarian obligations by launching the rescue mission without delay. This approach reflects the Navy's standing policy of prioritising the safety of life at sea, regardless of the nationality or legal status of those in distress.

Further details regarding the condition of the fishermen, the nature of the accident, and any subsequent legal proceedings are expected to be released by the Navy as the situation develops.

The incident is likely to once again bring renewed attention to the need for a lasting resolution to the ongoing dispute over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, a matter that continues to test diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and India.

Related Video