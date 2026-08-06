Trapped Leopard Rescued from Wire Snare at Kotagala Estate

A leopard found caught in a wire snare at Stoneycliff Estate in Kotagala has been successfully rescued and is now undergoing medical treatment, authorities have confirmed.

Animal Discovered Ensnared on Tea Estate Grounds

The big cat was discovered trapped in an illegal wire snare set within the grounds of the Kotagala estate, raising fresh concerns about the use of such dangerous devices in areas bordering wildlife habitats in Sri Lanka's central highlands.

Wildlife officials responded to the scene and carefully freed the leopard, which had sustained injuries as a result of the snare. The animal was subsequently taken into care and is currently receiving veterinary treatment.

Threat to Sri Lanka's Leopard Population

The Sri Lankan leopard, known scientifically as Panthera pardus kotiya, is a nationally protected species and is classified as vulnerable. Wire snares, often set by poachers or to deter animals from agricultural land, pose a severe and ongoing threat to the island's wildlife, including leopards, deer, and other mammals.

Wire snares are indiscriminate and can trap any animal that passes through

Injuries from snares are often severe and can prove fatal without timely intervention

Setting snares in protected or adjacent areas is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan wildlife law

Authorities Urged to Act

Wildlife conservationists have long called for stricter enforcement of anti-poaching laws and greater monitoring of estate borders that adjoin forest reserves and wildlife corridors.

The rescue has been welcomed by wildlife advocates, who are urging authorities to investigate the origin of the snare and take appropriate legal action against those responsible. The condition of the leopard is being closely monitored as treatment continues.

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