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Meteorology Department Issues Red Alerts for Strong Winds Across 12 Districts in Five Provinces

06 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Meteorology Department Issues Red Alerts for Strong Winds Across 12 Districts in Five Provinces

Red Alerts Issued as Strong Winds Threaten Multiple Provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued urgent red alerts warning of strong winds expected to affect 12 districts across five provinces in Sri Lanka, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

The affected provinces include the North-central, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Southern provinces, with authorities cautioning that conditions could pose a significant risk to public safety and property.

Residents Urged to Exercise Caution

Meteorological officials have called on residents living within the affected regions to remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest weather developments. Members of the public are advised to:

  • Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during periods of strong winds
  • Secure loose structures, roofing materials, and other objects that could be displaced
  • Stay away from trees, power lines, and unstable structures
  • Monitor official weather advisories and updates regularly

Authorities on Standby

The red alert designation signals a high level of meteorological risk, indicating that the anticipated wind conditions could be severe enough to cause damage to infrastructure and endanger lives. Disaster management authorities are expected to remain on standby to respond to any incidents arising from the adverse weather.

The Department of Meteorology has urged all residents in the listed provinces to treat this advisory with the utmost seriousness and take proactive steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nimal Fernando 06 Aug 2026

hope the fishermen got proper warning before going out to sea

A
Amila Rajapaksha 06 Aug 2026

goverment always issue alerts after the damage already done no

I
Ishara Gunawardena 06 Aug 2026

stay safe everyone especially ppl in sabaragamuwa and central areas

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 06 Aug 2026

yes my family in kandy also very worried now

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