Meteorology Department Issues Red Alerts for Strong Winds Across 12 Districts in Five Provinces

Red Alerts Issued as Strong Winds Threaten Multiple Provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued urgent red alerts warning of strong winds expected to affect 12 districts across five provinces in Sri Lanka, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

The affected provinces include the North-central, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Southern provinces, with authorities cautioning that conditions could pose a significant risk to public safety and property.

Residents Urged to Exercise Caution

Meteorological officials have called on residents living within the affected regions to remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest weather developments. Members of the public are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during periods of strong winds

Secure loose structures, roofing materials, and other objects that could be displaced

Stay away from trees, power lines, and unstable structures

Monitor official weather advisories and updates regularly

Authorities on Standby

The red alert designation signals a high level of meteorological risk, indicating that the anticipated wind conditions could be severe enough to cause damage to infrastructure and endanger lives. Disaster management authorities are expected to remain on standby to respond to any incidents arising from the adverse weather.

The Department of Meteorology has urged all residents in the listed provinces to treat this advisory with the utmost seriousness and take proactive steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

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