Veteran Sri Lankan Administrator Haris de Silva Passes Away

Sri Lanka has lost a distinguished public servant with the passing of Haris de Silva, a veteran senior administrative officer who dedicated decades of his career to the island's public service.

De Silva served as Director of the National Archives Department, a role in which he played a pivotal part in preserving and safeguarding Sri Lanka's rich historical records and documentary heritage for future generations.

A Career Defined by Public Service

Throughout his tenure in the administrative service, Haris de Silva was widely regarded as a committed and principled officer whose contributions extended well beyond his formal responsibilities. Colleagues and peers remembered him as a professional who brought both dedication and integrity to every position he held.

His work at the National Archives Department in particular left a lasting mark on the institution, helping to strengthen its capacity to manage and protect the nation's invaluable historical documents and records.

Tributes Pour In

News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from those who worked alongside him over the years, with many paying tribute to his exemplary service and personal character.

The Sri Lankan public service fraternity mourns the loss of a figure who gave generously of his talents and experience in service to the nation.

Details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.