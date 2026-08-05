Jaffna Court Slaps Rs. 400,000 Fine on Two Medical Institutions for Expired Medicines and Overcharging

Two medical institutions in Jaffna have been ordered to pay a combined fine of Rs. 400,000 after being found guilty of serious consumer protection violations, including stocking expired medicines and overcharging patients.

Court Delivers Verdict

The Jaffna Magistrate's Court handed down the penalties following legal proceedings that exposed the institutions' failure to comply with established consumer protection laws. The fines reflect the gravity with which the court views breaches of public health and consumer rights standards within the medical sector.

Nature of the Violations

The two facilities were found to have committed multiple offences, including:

Storing and dispensing medicines that had passed their expiry dates

Overcharging patients beyond regulated prices for medical products and services

Such violations pose a direct risk to public health and undermine the trust patients place in medical service providers, particularly in a region where access to quality healthcare remains a critical concern.

A Warning to the Medical Sector

The ruling serves as a firm reminder that medical institutions operating in Sri Lanka are not above the law and will be held accountable for exploiting patients or compromising their safety.

Consumer protection authorities have been stepping up inspections across the country to ensure that pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals adhere to pricing guidelines and maintain proper standards in the handling and dispensing of medicines.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected violations of consumer rights at medical institutions to the relevant authorities, as the protection of patients remains a top national priority.