Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Makes History as Sri Lanka's First Municipal Council to Live Stream Official Meetings

The Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Municipal Council has etched its name in Sri Lankan administrative history by becoming the first local authority in the country to broadcast its General Council meetings live to the public.

A Landmark Step Towards Transparent Governance

The milestone was achieved on Wednesday when the council commenced live streaming its General Council meeting, marking a significant shift in how local government proceedings are made accessible to ordinary citizens. The move is widely seen as a bold stride towards greater transparency and accountability at the municipal level.

For residents of the Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia area, the initiative means they can now follow the deliberations of their elected representatives in real time, without having to be physically present at council chambers.

Setting a Precedent for Local Authorities Across the Island

The decision by the Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Municipal Council is expected to set a powerful precedent for other local authorities across Sri Lanka, many of which have long faced criticism over a lack of openness in their decision-making processes.

Advocates of good governance have welcomed the development, noting that live streaming council sessions can encourage more responsible conduct among elected members while simultaneously empowering the public to hold their representatives to account.

Why This Matters for Sri Lankan Democracy

In a broader context, the initiative aligns with growing calls across Sri Lanka for institutions at every level of government to embrace transparency. Local councils, which handle matters directly affecting day-to-day life — including roads, sanitation, housing, and public health — have often operated with limited public scrutiny.

Citizens can now monitor council decisions affecting their neighbourhoods in real time.

Elected members are subject to greater public accountability through live observation.

The initiative may inspire similar reforms in municipal and urban councils island-wide.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path towards stronger democratic institutions, the Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Municipal Council's pioneering move signals that meaningful change can begin at the grassroots level — one council chamber at a time.

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