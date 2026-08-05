Supreme Court Throws Out Bid to Delay A/L Examinations

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has dismissed a fundamental rights petition that sought to postpone the upcoming GCE Advanced Level Examination, clearing the way for the high-stakes national assessment to proceed as scheduled.

Petition Rejected by Apex Court

The country's highest court today ordered the dismissal of the petition, which had been filed by parties calling for a delay to the examination. The ruling effectively puts an end to any legal challenge that could have disrupted the examination timetable ahead of the sitting.

The GCE Advanced Level Examination is one of the most significant academic milestones for Sri Lankan students, determining eligibility for university entrance and shaping the futures of hundreds of thousands of young people across the island each year.

Students and Authorities Can Proceed with Confidence

With the Supreme Court's decision now firmly in place, education authorities and students alike can move forward with their preparations without uncertainty over the examination's timing. The ruling brings clarity at a critical period when candidates are in the final stages of revision and readiness.

The dismissal signals that the court found no sufficient legal grounds to warrant intervention in the scheduling of the national examination, upholding the existing plans set by the Department of Examinations.

Sri Lankan students sitting the Advanced Level examination are advised to continue their preparations in accordance with the announced schedule and to follow any official updates issued by the Department of Examinations.

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