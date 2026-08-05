Sri Lankan Family Pleads for Government Intervention as Son Faces Five-Year Saudi Jail Term Over Facebook Post

Family in Distress as Young Sri Lankan Remains Behind Bars in Saudi Arabia

The family of a young Sri Lankan man sentenced to five years in prison by a Saudi Arabian court is desperately appealing for help, urging Sri Lankan authorities to intervene and secure his release. The man was convicted over a post on Facebook deemed to be an insult to religion, a charge that carries severe penalties under Saudi law.

Details of the Case

According to the family, the youth was tried and convicted by a Saudi court, which handed down a five-year custodial sentence along with a financial fine. The case centres on content shared on the social media platform Facebook, which Saudi authorities considered to be religiously offensive.

The family, based in Sri Lanka, says they were caught off guard by the severity of the punishment and are now calling on the Sri Lankan government to take urgent diplomatic steps to address the situation.

Family Appeals to Sri Lankan Authorities

Distraught relatives have publicly appealed for assistance, urging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant government bodies to engage with Saudi authorities on their son's behalf. They believe that diplomatic channels could play a crucial role in either reducing the sentence or facilitating his return home.

The family maintains that they are in a state of anguish and feel powerless without the backing of the Sri Lankan government.

Sri Lanka has a large migrant worker community in Saudi Arabia, and cases involving Sri Lankan nationals in the Gulf nation have previously prompted government-level diplomatic engagement.

A Reminder of the Risks Facing Migrant Communities Online

This case serves as a stark reminder to Sri Lankan nationals living and working abroad about the legal consequences of social media activity in countries with strict religious laws. What may appear as an ordinary post in one cultural context can constitute a serious criminal offence in another jurisdiction.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict laws against content considered blasphemous or insulting to Islam.

Offences committed online, including on social media platforms, are prosecuted under these laws.

Penalties can include lengthy prison sentences and substantial fines.

Foreign nationals are not exempt from local laws and are subject to the same judicial process as Saudi citizens.

As of now, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has not issued a formal public statement regarding the case. The family continues to hope that authorities will act swiftly before their son serves a significant portion of his sentence.

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