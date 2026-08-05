Eva Partners with Education Ministry to Deliver Menstrual Hygiene Support to One Million Sri Lankan Schoolgirls

Landmark Initiative to Reach Students Across 6,000 Schools Nationwide

In what is being described as one of Sri Lanka's most ambitious menstrual hygiene programmes to date, Eva has joined forces with the Ministry of Education to bring menstrual hygiene access to one million schoolgirls across the island.

The nationwide initiative will span 6,000 schools, making it a landmark effort in addressing the longstanding challenges many young female students face when it comes to menstrual health and hygiene management within the school environment.

Tackling a Critical Issue in Schools

Access to menstrual hygiene products and education remains a significant concern for schoolgirls across Sri Lanka, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Poor menstrual hygiene management has long been linked to school absenteeism among girls, affecting their academic progress and overall wellbeing.

By partnering with the Ministry of Education, Eva aims to ensure that students have the resources and awareness they need to manage menstruation safely and with dignity, without it becoming a barrier to their education.

A Collaborative Effort for Long-Term Impact

The collaboration between Eva and the Ministry of Education signals a growing recognition at both the governmental and private sector levels that menstrual hygiene is not merely a health issue, but an educational and equality issue as well.

The programme targets one million schoolgirls across Sri Lanka

Participation will extend to 6,000 schools island-wide

The initiative is among the largest of its kind in the country's history

Officials from both parties have expressed confidence that the programme will create a meaningful and measurable difference in the lives of young girls, helping to keep them in school and supporting their long-term academic and personal development.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in ensuring that no Sri Lankan schoolgirl is held back from her education due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene resources.

Further details regarding the rollout timeline and implementation strategy across the participating schools are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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