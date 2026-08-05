Sri Lanka's MAS Holdings Joins $30 Million Investment Round in French Textile Recycling Pioneer Syntetica

MAS Holdings, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent apparel manufacturers, has lent its support to a significant funding milestone in the global sustainable fashion sector, backing French deeptech firm Syntetica in a $30 million Series A financing round.

A Major Leap for Textile Recycling Technology

Syntetica, a Paris-based deeptech company, has positioned itself at the forefront of efforts to tackle one of the fashion industry's most persistent environmental challenges — the recycling of complex textile waste. The company's pioneering technologies aim to break down and recover materials from garments that are notoriously difficult to process through conventional recycling methods.

The $30 million Series A round marks a substantial vote of confidence from investors in the commercial viability of advanced textile recycling, with MAS Holdings emerging as a notable backer in the round.

MAS Holdings Deepens Sustainability Commitment

For MAS Holdings, whose manufacturing operations span Sri Lanka and several other countries, the investment signals a continued strategic push toward sustainable and circular fashion practices. The company has in recent years made sustainability a central pillar of its long-term business vision.

By backing Syntetica, MAS Holdings positions itself closer to emerging recycling innovations that could eventually reshape how the global apparel industry manages end-of-life garments — a challenge that has grown more urgent as consumers and regulators worldwide demand greener supply chains.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka's Apparel Sector

Sri Lanka's garment industry, which remains one of the country's largest export earners, has long prided itself on producing high-quality apparel for leading global brands. As international buyers increasingly require their supply chain partners to demonstrate environmental responsibility, investments such as this one place Sri Lankan manufacturers in a stronger position to meet those evolving expectations.

Syntetica specialises in recycling complex, multi-fibre textile waste that standard recycling processes cannot handle effectively.

The $30 million Series A funding will support the scaling of Syntetica's deeptech solutions.

MAS Holdings is among the investors backing the round, reinforcing its sustainability credentials on the global stage.

A Growing Global Movement

The investment comes amid a broader global push to develop circular economy solutions for fashion, an industry widely regarded as one of the world's most polluting. Deeptech approaches to textile recycling — those rooted in advanced chemistry, biotechnology, and materials science — are attracting growing investor interest as the limitations of mechanical recycling become increasingly apparent.

Syntetica's success in closing this funding round reflects mounting confidence that science-driven recycling solutions can move from the laboratory to industrial scale, potentially transforming how billions of garments are handled at the end of their useful lives.

For MAS Holdings and Sri Lanka's wider apparel ecosystem, aligning with such innovation could prove strategically significant in the years ahead as the global fashion industry undergoes a fundamental rethinking of its relationship with waste and resources.