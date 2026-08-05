Two Decades of Silence: Amnesty International Demands Justice for Muttur Aid Worker Massacre

Twenty years have passed since one of Sri Lanka's most harrowing wartime atrocities claimed the lives of 17 aid workers in Muttur, yet justice remains elusive — a reality that Amnesty International is now forcefully challenging.

A Massacre That Shook the Humanitarian World

The victims, all staff members of the French humanitarian organisation Action contre la Faim (ACF), known in English as Action Against Hunger, were killed in the eastern town of Muttur in 2006. The killings sent shockwaves through the international humanitarian community and drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups and foreign governments alike.

The aid workers had been providing critical assistance to civilians caught in the crossfire of Sri Lanka's civil conflict when they were murdered. Despite the scale and severity of the crime, no one has ever been convicted in connection with the killings.

Amnesty International Breaks the Silence

Marking the grim twentieth anniversary of the massacre, Amnesty International has renewed its call for accountability, urging Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that those responsible are finally brought to justice. The organisation has long maintained that the case represents a deeply troubling example of impunity that continues to undermine Sri Lanka's credibility on human rights issues.

Families of the victims, as well as surviving colleagues and international observers, have spent two decades waiting for answers that successive Sri Lankan governments have failed to deliver.

A Pattern of Unresolved Wartime Cases

The Muttur killings are among a number of high-profile wartime cases in Sri Lanka that remain unresolved. Critics argue that a persistent culture of impunity, particularly regarding crimes committed during the armed conflict between government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), has made meaningful accountability virtually impossible.

Seventeen ACF aid workers were killed in Muttur in 2006.

No individual has been convicted for the murders in the two decades since.

Amnesty International has repeatedly called on Sri Lanka to investigate the case thoroughly and transparently.

The killings occurred during a period of intense conflict in the Eastern Province.

Calls for Accountability Grow Louder

Human rights advocates argue that the failure to prosecute those responsible for the Muttur massacre sends a deeply damaging message — that lives lost during the conflict, particularly those of Tamils and humanitarian workers, do not merit justice.

Twenty years is far too long for families to wait for truth and accountability. The Sri Lankan authorities must act now to end this shameful chapter of impunity.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-war reconciliation process and engage with international human rights mechanisms, cases such as the Muttur massacre remain a significant obstacle to rebuilding trust — both domestically and on the world stage.

Amnesty International's renewed appeal serves as a stark reminder that for many families, the war's wounds will not heal until those responsible for such crimes are held accountable before the law.

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