Masked Arsonists Caught on Camera in Kaduwela Luxury Bus Attack

CCTV footage capturing two masked individuals setting fire to a luxury bus in the Kaduwela area has been released to the media, as authorities work to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the brazen act of arson.

Footage Shows Deliberate Attack

The video footage, which has since been circulated widely, clearly shows two men with their faces concealed approaching the luxury passenger bus before deliberately setting it alight. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of public and private transport operators across the island.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a formal investigation into the attack, with the released CCTV material expected to play a central role in identifying the perpetrators. Authorities are urging anyone with information relating to the incident or the identity of the suspects to come forward and assist the ongoing inquiry.

The deliberate targeting of a passenger vehicle has alarmed transport operators and commuters in the Kaduwela region, with many calling for heightened security measures to protect both vehicles and passengers from similar attacks in the future.

Public Called to Assist

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the investigation remains active and that further details will be released as the inquiry progresses. The release of the CCTV footage is seen as a key step in mobilising public assistance to bring those responsible to justice.

Related Video