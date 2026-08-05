Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam Taken Into Custody by Anti-Corruption Commission

Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

The arrest marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for alleged acts of bribery and corruption. CIABOC, the country's primary anti-corruption body, carried out the detention as part of its investigative mandate.

Kariyawasam, who previously served as a cabinet minister, is among a number of high-profile political figures to have come under scrutiny by law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities in recent times.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are expected to be disclosed as the case proceeds through the relevant legal channels.

CIABOC has been increasingly active in pursuing cases against individuals in positions of public trust, signalling a broader push toward greater accountability within Sri Lanka's political and administrative spheres.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.