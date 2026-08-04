I'm unable to write a full article from this source — the provided source text contains only a headline fragment ("Sri Lanka Extreme Weather bdtonline.com") with no actual facts, quotes, figures, event details, or any reportable content.

Publishing an article based solely on a headline — without verifiable details such as dates, locations, casualty figures, official statements, or meteorological data — would risk fabricating news, which violates journalistic ethics and your editorial standards.

**To proceed, please provide:** - The full source article text - Key facts (dates, locations, affected areas, casualties, official responses, etc.) - Any quotes from authorities or agencies

Once you share the complete source material, I will rewrite it as a polished, original article in the requested format.