Special Meeting Called to Assess Weather Risks to Scholarship and A/L Examinations

Education authorities are set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday (05) to evaluate precautionary measures for two of Sri Lanka's most important national examinations, amid concerns over adverse weather conditions potentially disrupting the upcoming examination schedule.

Key Examinations Under Review

The discussions will focus on ensuring the smooth conduct of the Grade Five Scholarship Examination and the General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (A/L) examinations, both of which are critical milestones for thousands of students across the country.

The meeting has been called in response to prevailing and forecast weather conditions that could pose logistical and safety challenges for students, parents, and examination staff in affected regions of the island.

Precautionary Steps to Be Discussed

Officials are expected to assess a range of contingency measures during the session, which may include:

Evaluating the safety of examination centres in flood-prone and landslide-risk areas

Reviewing transportation arrangements for students in weather-affected districts

Considering possible rescheduling options should conditions deteriorate significantly

Coordinating with the Department of Meteorology for updated weather forecasts

High Stakes for Students

The Grade Five Scholarship Examination determines placement at leading national schools and carries significant weight for families throughout Sri Lanka. The A/L examinations, meanwhile, serve as the primary gateway to university entrance, making any disruption a matter of serious concern for students who have spent months preparing.

Ensuring that every eligible student is able to sit their examination safely and without undue hardship remains the top priority for education authorities.

Further details regarding decisions reached at Tuesday's special meeting are expected to be communicated to the public and relevant educational institutions shortly thereafter. Parents and students in areas currently experiencing inclement weather are advised to monitor official announcements closely in the coming days.

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