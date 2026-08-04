Parliament's Finance Committee Greenlights Rs. 71.7 Billion Relief Package for Sectors Hit by Middle East Conflict

Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has given its approval to a substantial Rs. 71.7 billion relief package aimed at supporting sectors adversely affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, under Supplementary Estimate No. 03.

A Significant Financial Intervention

The approval marks a significant step by parliamentary authorities to cushion the economic blow felt across key Sri Lankan industries as instability in the Middle East continues to disrupt trade, energy supplies, and overseas employment opportunities that many Sri Lankan families depend upon.

The relief package, channelled through the supplementary budget process, reflects the government's recognition that the ripple effects of the Middle East conflict are being acutely felt on the island, particularly among communities reliant on remittances and export-driven industries.

Sectors Facing Pressure

Sri Lanka has long maintained strong economic ties with the Middle East, with a significant portion of the country's migrant workforce employed across Gulf nations. Disruptions arising from regional conflict have placed pressure on multiple sectors, including:

Overseas employment and labour migration services

Export trade and logistics networks

Energy and fuel supply chains

Small and medium enterprises dependent on regional commerce

Parliamentary Oversight in Action

The CoPF plays a critical oversight role in scrutinising government expenditure before funds are formally allocated. Its clearance of the relief package signals parliamentary confidence in the necessity and structure of the proposed financial support.

The approval of this relief package underscores the importance of timely fiscal responses when external geopolitical events threaten the livelihoods of Sri Lankan citizens and the stability of key economic sectors.

Further details regarding the specific allocation of funds across affected sectors and the timeline for disbursement are expected to be made available as the supplementary estimates proceed through the formal budgetary approval process.

Stakeholders and industry representatives are likely to watch closely as the government moves to implement the relief measures, with many hoping the package will provide meaningful support during a period of continued global uncertainty.