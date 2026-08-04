Colombo Court Dismisses Bid to Force Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne to Submit DNA Sample

The Colombo District Court has rejected a legal bid aimed at compelling Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne to provide a DNA sample, in a ruling that has drawn considerable public attention given the high-profile nature of the case.

The court dismissed the application, declining to issue an order that would have required the national cricket team all-rounder to submit to DNA testing. The move marks a significant development in legal proceedings that have been closely watched by both cricket fans and the broader Sri Lankan public.

Background to the Application

The petition had sought a court directive compelling Karunaratne to furnish the biological sample, though the Colombo District Court ultimately found no sufficient legal grounds to grant such an order at this stage of the proceedings.

Chamika Karunaratne, who has been a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's white-ball cricket setup, now sees this particular legal attempt set aside following the court's ruling.

Legal Significance

The rejection of the application underscores the court's careful approach to compelling individuals — including public figures — to provide biological samples, a process that carries significant legal and personal rights implications under Sri Lankan law.

Further developments in the broader proceedings are expected to be watched closely in the weeks ahead.

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