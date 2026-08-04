Justice Minister Nanayakkara Tells Parliament He Has Received No Letter From Chief Prelates on Judicial Retirement Age

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has told Parliament that he has not received any correspondence from the Chief Prelates opposing proposed changes to the retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka.

Addressing lawmakers, Minister Nanayakkara made the clarification in response to questions raised in the House regarding reported opposition from senior Buddhist clergy to the government's plans concerning judicial retirement age reform.

Minister Denies Knowledge of Clergy Correspondence

The Justice Minister stated categorically that no such letter had reached his office, distancing himself from claims that the country's Chief Prelates had formally written to his ministry expressing their objections to the proposed legislative changes.

The issue of judges' retirement age has attracted considerable public attention in recent months, with various stakeholders voicing opinions on how any changes could affect the independence and composition of Sri Lanka's higher judiciary.

Background to the Controversy

Proposals to amend the retirement age of judges have been a subject of ongoing debate within Sri Lanka's legal and political circles. Critics have argued that such changes, if implemented without proper consultation, could have far-reaching implications for the judiciary's stability and impartiality.

The involvement of the Chief Prelates — the heads of the country's most influential Buddhist orders — would signal a significant intervention by religious leadership into what is primarily a constitutional and legislative matter. However, based on the Justice Minister's statement, no such formal communication has been officially received by his ministry.

The matter is expected to continue generating discussion both within Parliament and among civil society groups closely monitoring judicial reform in the country.

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