Cabinet Greenlights Publication of 22nd Constitutional Amendment and Judicature Reform Bills

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the publication of two significant legislative proposals — the draft 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill and the Judicature Amendment Bill — marking a key step forward in the country's ongoing governance reform agenda.

A Step Toward Constitutional Reform

The Cabinet's decision to authorise the publication of the 22nd Amendment Bill signals the government's continued commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and constitutional governance in Sri Lanka. The publication of the draft bill is a procedural prerequisite that allows the proposed legislation to be scrutinised before it progresses through Parliament.

The Judicature Amendment Bill, approved alongside the constitutional proposal, is expected to introduce reforms to the country's judicial framework, reflecting broader efforts to modernise and strengthen the independence and efficiency of Sri Lanka's court system.

What Comes Next

Following Cabinet approval, both bills will be officially published in the Government Gazette, after which they will be referred to Parliament for debate and voting. The publication stage also opens the door for any legal challenges to be raised before the Supreme Court, should citizens or interested parties wish to contest the constitutionality of the proposals.

These developments come at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a period of significant political and economic transformation, with the current administration having pledged systemic reforms across multiple sectors of governance.

Political observers and civil society groups are expected to closely monitor the contents of both bills once they are formally gazetted, particularly given the far-reaching implications that constitutional amendments can have on the balance of power and judicial independence in the island nation.

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