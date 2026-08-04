Pakistan Sign Off Sri Lanka Tour With Consolation T20I Victory Thanks to Zafar and Riasat

Pakistan salvaged some pride on their Sri Lanka tour by claiming a consolation victory in the final Twenty20 International, with Zafar and Riasat playing pivotal roles in sealing the win for the visitors.

A Series Already Lost, But Pride at Stake

Having already conceded the T20I series to Sri Lanka, Pakistan entered the final match determined to avoid a clean sweep and end the tour on a positive note. The two key performers delivered when it mattered most, ensuring their side walked away with at least one victory to show from the series.

Zafar and Riasat Shine for Pakistan

The duo of Zafar and Riasat stood out as the architects of Pakistan's win, producing contributions that proved decisive in the outcome of the match. Their efforts gave the touring side something to build on ahead of future assignments, even as the overall series result remained a disappointment for Pakistan cricket.

Sri Lanka's Dominant Series Campaign

Despite the defeat in the final fixture, Sri Lanka will take enormous satisfaction from their overall performance throughout the series. The hosts dominated proceedings across multiple matches, demonstrating the strength and depth of their T20 squad on home soil.

Looking Ahead

For Pakistan, the consolation result will offer little comfort in terms of the bigger picture, but individual performances from Zafar and Riasat provide encouraging signs for selectors. Both sides will now turn their attention to upcoming international commitments as the busy cricket calendar continues.

Pakistan's ability to respond in the final game, despite the series being beyond them, will be viewed as a small but meaningful positive for their management ahead of future tours.