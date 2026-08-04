Wellawatte Assault Video Investigation Closed With No Charges Filed, Say Police

Police conclude probe into viral assault footage

A police investigation into a widely circulated social media video depicting a woman assaulting a young girl inside a residence in Wellawatte has been concluded without any legal action being taken against those involved, authorities have confirmed.

Video sparked public outrage

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, showed what appeared to be a woman physically assaulting a young girl within a private dwelling in the Wellawatte area of Colombo. The video drew significant public attention and widespread condemnation, prompting calls for an immediate police response.

Investigation findings

Following their inquiry into the matter, police have determined that the case will be closed without charges being filed. Authorities have not elaborated publicly on the specific reasons that led investigators to conclude the matter without pursuing legal proceedings.

Concerns over child protection

The closure of the case without legal action is likely to raise fresh concerns among child rights advocates and the general public regarding the protection of vulnerable minors in Sri Lanka. Child welfare organisations have consistently highlighted the need for stronger enforcement of laws safeguarding children from physical abuse.

Cases of this nature, particularly those that gain traction on social media, often draw heightened scrutiny toward the manner in which law enforcement agencies respond to alleged incidents of child abuse. The outcome of this investigation is expected to prompt further public debate on the adequacy of existing legal frameworks and their enforcement.

Police have not issued a detailed statement explaining the basis on which the investigation was concluded without charges, and further clarification from authorities is yet to be made available.