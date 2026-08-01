Vavuniya Man Nabbed With Over 100 Grams of Crystal Meth in Drug Bust

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody in Vavuniya after being found in possession of more than 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the highly addictive stimulant drug commonly referred to as 'Ice', authorities have confirmed.

Significant Haul Seized

The suspect was arrested following a targeted operation by law enforcement in the Vavuniya area. Officers recovered a total of 100 grams and 310 milligrams of the illicit substance from the individual, marking a notable seizure in the Northern Province.

Crystal methamphetamine, known on the streets as 'Ice', is considered one of the most dangerous and destructive narcotics currently circulating in Sri Lanka. The drug has been increasingly intercepted by authorities in recent years, raising serious concerns about its growing presence across the island.

Part of Ongoing Anti-Drug Efforts

The arrest is the latest in a series of operations targeting the trafficking and distribution of hard drugs in Sri Lanka's north. Security forces and police units in the region have stepped up their efforts to curb the flow of narcotics, which officials warn poses a significant threat to public health and community safety.

The arrested individual is expected to be produced before the relevant courts in connection with the offence. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing, with authorities examining potential links to wider drug networks operating in the area.

Sri Lanka's Dangerous Drugs Control Board has repeatedly warned the public about the devastating effects of crystal methamphetamine use, urging communities to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking to the nearest police station.