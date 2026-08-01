Seventeen Shipping Containers Fall Into Sea Off Colombo, Fishermen Urged to Exercise Caution

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has issued an urgent warning to fishing communities following an incident in which 17 empty shipping containers fell into the sea off the coast of Colombo.

Hazard Alert for Marine Vessels

Authorities are urging fishermen and other seafarers operating in the waters off Colombo to remain highly vigilant, as the submerged and partially floating containers pose a serious risk of collision, particularly for smaller fishing vessels navigating those waters.

The containers, which are reported to be empty, entered the sea and may not be immediately visible to those aboard approaching craft, making them an especially dangerous hazard for night-time or low-visibility navigation.

Fishermen Advised to Stay Alert

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has called on the fishing community to take every precaution when venturing out to sea in the affected area. Fishermen have been asked to:

Avoid the zone where the containers are believed to have fallen until further notice

Report any sightings of containers or debris to the relevant authorities immediately

Exercise extra caution during night fishing operations in nearby waters

Ongoing Concern for Coastal Safety

Incidents of this nature raise broader concerns about maritime safety in Sri Lankan waters, particularly in the busy shipping lanes around the Port of Colombo, one of South Asia's most active container terminals. Authorities are expected to coordinate with port and maritime agencies to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action for locating and recovering the containers.

Further updates from the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources are anticipated as the situation develops.