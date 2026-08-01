Dulani's Historic Ton Powers Sri Lanka to Series Lead in Women's Cricket

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team have taken a 1-0 lead in their ongoing series after a commanding performance anchored by a landmark century from Dulani, who marked the occasion with a memorable batting display that will be remembered as one of her finest innings in national colours.

A Milestone Innings

Dulani's century proved to be the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's victory, demonstrating both technical precision and mental resilience at the crease. The knock not only sealed the win for the hosts but also stood as a personal milestone for the batter, underlining her growing stature in the women's game.

Sri Lanka Take Control

With the series now tilted in their favour at 1-0, Sri Lanka's women's side will be looking to build on this momentum and push for an unassailable lead in the matches to come. The team's collective effort, inspired by Dulani's outstanding contribution, showcased the depth and determination that has been developing steadily within the squad.

Growing Strength of Women's Cricket

The result is a timely boost for women's cricket in Sri Lanka, reflecting the continued progress the island nation has made in nurturing talent at the highest level. Performances of this nature are expected to inspire the next generation of female cricketers across the country.

Sri Lanka will be eager to carry this winning form forward as the series continues, with fans and selectors alike keeping a close eye on further contributions from match-winners like Dulani.

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