Sri Lanka's Export Milestone: FCCISL Applauds EDB as Earnings Cross $9 Billion in First Half of 2026

Sri Lanka's export sector has achieved a landmark milestone, with total export earnings surpassing nine billion US dollars during the first half of 2026 — a development that has drawn widespread praise from the country's business community.

Chamber Extends Congratulations

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) has formally congratulated the Export Development Board (EDB) on this significant achievement, acknowledging the board's sustained efforts in driving the island nation's export growth to new heights.

The milestone reflects a strong performance across Sri Lanka's key export sectors and underscores the country's growing competitiveness in international markets during a period of broader economic recovery.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Surpassing nine billion dollars in export earnings within just the first six months of 2026 is being viewed as a major indicator of economic resilience and expanding trade capacity. For a nation that has been navigating a challenging economic environment in recent years, the figures signal meaningful forward momentum.

The FCCISL, which represents a broad network of chambers and industries across Sri Lanka, expressed confidence that this trajectory, if sustained, could significantly strengthen the country's foreign exchange reserves and overall balance of payments position.

EDB's Role in the Achievement

The Export Development Board has been instrumental in promoting Sri Lankan goods and services in global markets, supporting exporters through market facilitation, policy advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives. The organisation's coordinated approach to export promotion appears to be yielding tangible results.

Industry observers note that this performance reflects not only institutional effort but also the determination of Sri Lankan exporters across sectors including apparel, tea, spices, rubber-based products, and emerging industries such as technology and services.

Looking Ahead

With the first half of 2026 already delivering record numbers, attention now turns to whether Sri Lanka can maintain and build upon this momentum through the remainder of the year. Business leaders and policymakers alike will be watching closely as the country aims to consolidate its position as a competitive export-driven economy in the South Asian region.

The FCCISL's public recognition of the EDB's contribution is seen as a positive signal of growing collaboration between the private sector and state trade promotion bodies — a partnership that many believe is essential for sustaining long-term export growth.

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