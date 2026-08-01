President Dissanayake Orders Overhaul of Regional Administrative Units to Drive Local Development

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed senior officials to draw up a comprehensive plan aimed at restructuring the country's regional administrative units, transforming them from conventional bureaucratic bodies into dynamic engines of social and economic development at the grassroots level.

A New Vision for Local Governance

The President issued the directive after highlighting what he described as a fundamental shortcoming in Sri Lanka's existing administrative framework — that regional units, despite their reach and proximity to local communities, have largely functioned as administrative machinery rather than as active drivers of development.

President Dissanayake stressed that this status quo is no longer acceptable, particularly as the country works to rebuild its economy and improve living standards across all provinces and districts. He called for a reimagining of how these units operate, with a clear focus on delivering measurable social and economic outcomes for the people they serve.

Development at the Local Level

Under the proposed transformation, regional administrative bodies would be expected to take on a more proactive role in identifying local needs, coordinating resources, and implementing development initiatives tailored to their specific communities. The shift represents a significant departure from the centralised model that has long characterised Sri Lanka's public administration.

Officials were tasked with preparing a structured roadmap outlining how the transition would be managed, including the policy reforms, capacity building measures, and institutional changes required to make regional units genuinely development-oriented.

Broader Reform Agenda

The instruction forms part of a wider reform agenda being pursued by the Dissanayake administration, which has repeatedly emphasised the need to decentralise decision-making and ensure that government services and development efforts reach citizens at the community level.

Political analysts note that converting administrative units into development-focused bodies could have far-reaching implications for how public funds are allocated and how local officials are held accountable for progress on the ground.

The government is expected to present the preliminary plan in the coming weeks, with stakeholder consultations likely to follow before any formal policy changes are introduced.