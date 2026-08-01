Railway Station Masters Threaten Strike Action Over Unresolved Signalling Failures

Union Issues Urgent Warning to Authorities

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters' Union has issued a stark warning to railway authorities, threatening to launch trade union action if longstanding signalling and operational issues are not addressed as a matter of urgency.

Safety and Operations at Risk

Union representatives say that persistent failures in the railway signalling system have created dangerous working conditions for station masters and pose a serious risk to the safety of passengers travelling across the national rail network. The union has stressed that repeated attempts to draw attention to these problems have gone largely unheeded by those in charge.

Pressure Mounts on Railway Administration

Station masters, who are responsible for overseeing the safe movement of trains through their respective stations, say that deteriorating signalling infrastructure is making it increasingly difficult to carry out their duties effectively and safely. The union has called on railway administration and the relevant government authorities to take immediate steps to rectify the situation.

Unless prompt and meaningful action is taken to resolve these critical signalling and operational concerns, the union will have no choice but to proceed with trade union action.

Disruption Could Affect Thousands of Commuters

Any industrial action by station masters would be likely to cause significant disruption to rail services across the island, affecting tens of thousands of daily commuters who depend on Sri Lanka Railways as their primary mode of transport. The union has urged authorities to engage in dialogue without delay in order to avert a service breakdown.

Sri Lanka Railways has yet to issue a formal public response to the union's warning. Passengers and commuters are advised to monitor official announcements for any updates regarding the status of rail services in the coming days.

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