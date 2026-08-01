Health Officials Urge Sri Lankans to Seek Proper Medical Advice for Common Fungal Infections

Fungal Nail Infections Remain a Widespread but Treatable Condition

Nail fungal infections, medically known as onychomycosis, continue to affect a significant number of Sri Lankans, with many sufferers turning to over-the-counter creams and home remedies without first consulting a qualified healthcare professional.

The condition, which causes nails to become discoloured, thickened, and brittle, thrives in warm and humid climates — conditions that are common throughout much of Sri Lanka year-round. Both fingernails and toenails can be affected, though toenail infections are reported more frequently.

Treatment Options Available Locally

A range of antifungal treatment creams and topical solutions are available at pharmacies across the island. However, medical professionals caution that not all products available on the market are equally effective, and self-diagnosis can sometimes lead to delayed or inappropriate treatment.

Topical antifungal creams are suitable for mild to moderate infections

Severe or recurring cases may require oral antifungal medication prescribed by a doctor

Maintaining proper nail hygiene is essential to prevent reinfection

Patients should always consult a dermatologist or general practitioner before beginning any treatment, as some conditions may resemble nail fungus but require entirely different care.

Prevention Remains the Best Approach

Health practitioners advise Sri Lankans to keep feet clean and dry, avoid sharing footwear, and wear appropriate footwear in public areas such as swimming pools and communal bathrooms to reduce the risk of contracting fungal infections in the first place.

Those experiencing persistent nail changes are encouraged to visit a registered medical professional rather than relying solely on commercially marketed products, ensuring they receive a proper diagnosis and an effective course of treatment.