Customs Busts Rs 106 Million Drug Haul Hidden in Metal Containers Shipped from Bangkok

Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant drug seizure after discovering more than 10.6 kilograms of suspected hashish cleverly concealed within metal containers that arrived as part of an air cargo consignment from Bangkok, Thailand.

Sophisticated Concealment Method Foiled

The narcotics, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 106 million, were carefully hidden inside the metal containers in what appears to have been a calculated attempt to smuggle the contraband past customs inspection points. The consignment had been declared as a routine cargo shipment, raising no immediate red flags on the surface.

Customs officials, however, remained vigilant and subjected the package to thorough scrutiny, ultimately uncovering the concealed drugs during the inspection process.

Major Blow to Drug Trafficking Networks

The seizure represents a notable victory for Sri Lanka Customs at a time when authorities have been intensifying efforts to curb the flow of narcotics entering the country through air cargo channels. Hashish, a controlled substance derived from cannabis, commands significant value on the local illicit market.

Seized quantity: Over 10.6 kilograms of suspected hashish

Estimated street value: Approximately Rs 106 million

Origin of consignment: Bangkok, Thailand

Method of concealment: Hidden within metal containers

Mode of transport: Air cargo

Investigations Underway

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the matter to identify those responsible for dispatching the consignment and to determine whether a wider trafficking network may be operating across the region. Sri Lanka Customs has coordinated with relevant law enforcement agencies to pursue the case further.

Sri Lanka Customs continues to strengthen its detection capabilities at all ports of entry to prevent the smuggling of narcotics and other prohibited substances into the country.

This latest interception serves as a stark reminder that despite sophisticated concealment tactics employed by traffickers, Sri Lankan customs authorities remain a formidable line of defence against the illegal drug trade.