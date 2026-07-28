Sri Lanka Plans to Deploy 10,000 Workers to Israel in 2026

Sri Lanka is making preparations to send 10,000 workers to Israel for employment opportunities during 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Employment has announced.

Large-Scale Labour Deployment in the Pipeline

The Sri Lankan government has begun laying the groundwork for one of its more significant overseas employment drives in recent years, with arrangements now underway to facilitate the placement of 10,000 Sri Lankan workers in Israel within the coming year.

The move is expected to provide a substantial boost to the country's foreign remittance inflows, which remain a critical pillar of Sri Lanka's economy as the island nation continues its recovery from the devastating financial crisis of recent years.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

Overseas employment has long served as a vital economic lifeline for Sri Lanka, with remittances from workers abroad contributing billions of dollars annually to the national economy. A deployment of this scale to Israel is anticipated to open new corridors for Sri Lankan labour migration.

A total of 10,000 workers are targeted for placement in Israel during 2026

Formal arrangements are already being set in motion by the relevant authorities

The initiative is expected to strengthen Sri Lanka's foreign remittance earnings

Further details regarding the categories of employment, recruitment procedures, and worker welfare arrangements are expected to be announced as the programme progresses.

The government has urged prospective workers to remain vigilant against fraudulent recruitment agents and to seek information only through official channels when applying for overseas employment opportunities.

Related Video