SJB Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri Handed 18-Month Prison Sentence by Badulla High Court

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri, who represents the Badulla District, has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison following a conviction handed down by the Badulla High Court.

The ruling marks a significant development in Sri Lankan parliamentary affairs, as elected representatives facing custodial sentences are subject to provisions under the country's constitution that may affect their standing in Parliament.

Conviction of a Sitting Lawmaker

Wijesiri, who serves as a Member of Parliament for the Badulla electorate under the SJB banner, was found guilty by the Badulla High Court and sentenced to an imprisonment term of eighteen months. The conviction raises immediate questions regarding his continued tenure as a sitting legislator.

Under Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Elections Act, a member of parliament who is sentenced to a term of imprisonment may face disqualification from holding office, depending on the nature of the offence and the duration of the sentence imposed.

Political Implications

The sentencing is expected to draw considerable attention within political circles, particularly within the SJB, which has positioned itself as a key opposition force in the current parliament. The party is yet to issue a formal public statement regarding the conviction of one of its elected members.

The Badulla District, which Wijesiri represents, is among the electorates in the Uva Province, and the development is likely to be closely watched by constituents and rival political parties in the region.

Further details regarding the specific charges on which Wijesiri was convicted are expected to emerge as court proceedings are formally concluded and official records are made available.

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