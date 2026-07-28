Colombo Stock Exchange Climbs at Midday Tuesday, Capital Goods Drive Market Gains

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange recorded positive movement during Tuesday's midday trading session, with both key market indices pushing higher as investor sentiment remained upbeat.

Benchmark Index Posts Solid Gains

The All Share Price Index, the exchange's primary benchmark, advanced 119.42 points or 0.56 percent to reach 21,306.64 by midday, reflecting broad-based buying interest across the market.

The more liquid S&P SL20 index, which tracks the performance of the exchange's most actively traded blue-chip stocks, also moved higher, gaining 35.29 points or 0.59 percent to stand at 5,984.03 during the same period.

Capital Goods Sector Leads Turnover

Capital goods emerged as the standout sector in terms of turnover, contributing significantly to the day's overall trading activity on the bourse.

The positive momentum seen across both indices signals continued confidence among market participants, building on the broader recovery trend that the Colombo Stock Exchange has been experiencing in recent trading sessions.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring whether the gains can be sustained through to the close of Tuesday's full trading session, as the exchange continues to attract both local and foreign investor interest.