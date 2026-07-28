Four Inmates Named as Suspects in Deadly Negombo Prison Riot That Claimed 32 Lives

Authorities have identified four prison inmates as suspects in connection with the deadly clashes that erupted inside the Negombo Prison, a violent incident that resulted in the deaths of 32 individuals.

Suspects Named Amid Ongoing Investigation

The four inmates have been formally named as suspects as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation. The identities of the suspects have been handed over to the relevant authorities as part of the ongoing inquiry into one of the most deadly prison incidents in recent Sri Lankan history.

A Shocking Toll

The clashes, which took place at the Negombo Prison facility, left a death toll of 32, sending shockwaves across the country and raising serious questions about security conditions and prisoner management within the island's correctional system.

32 individuals lost their lives as a result of the prison clashes

Four inmates have since been named as suspects by investigators

The incident has drawn widespread attention to prison conditions in Sri Lanka

Calls for Accountability

The scale of the tragedy has prompted urgent calls from civil society groups and legal advocates for a thorough and transparent investigation. Critics have pointed to longstanding concerns over overcrowding, inadequate supervision, and inter-gang tensions within Sri Lanka's prison network as potential contributing factors to the violence.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation remains active, and further developments, including possible additional arrests, are expected as the inquiry progresses.

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