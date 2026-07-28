Senior Buddhist Monk Raises Alarm Over Alleged Threats to Sri Lanka's Clergy

A prominent Buddhist monk has sounded a serious warning over what he describes as deliberate efforts to weaken and undermine the authority of the Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka.

Ven. Agalakada Sirisumana Thera, a member of the governing council of the Shasanarakshaka Sangha Sabha, made the allegations on Monday, raising concerns among religious circles about the integrity and independence of the country's Buddhist institutions.

Allegations of a Coordinated Effort

The senior monk alleged that organised attempts are being made to destabilise the Buddhist clergy, though he stopped short of naming specific individuals or groups directly responsible for the alleged conduct. His remarks have nonetheless drawn significant attention given his standing within one of Sri Lanka's key religious governing bodies.

The Shasanarakshaka Sangha Sabha serves as an important institutional voice for the protection and promotion of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, a country where the religion holds a constitutionally recognised foremost place.

A Sensitive Issue for Sri Lankan Society

Buddhism plays a central role in the cultural and social fabric of Sri Lanka, with the clergy commanding considerable moral authority across communities. Any perceived threat to the religious establishment is therefore likely to resonate deeply with a large segment of the population.

Observers note that such warnings from senior monks often carry significant weight in shaping public discourse, particularly at a time when the country continues to navigate complex political and social challenges following years of economic turbulence.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the alleged attempts have not yet been made publicly available, and it remains to be seen whether formal action will be pursued through religious or civil channels.