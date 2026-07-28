Suspect Arrested Over Rs. 200,000 Contract Killing of Security Guard at Dehiwala Cemetery

A man suspected of fatally shooting a security guard at the Nisala Sewana public cemetery in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia has been taken into custody, with police revealing that the alleged contract killing was reportedly carried out in exchange for a payment of Rs. 200,000.

Arrest Made in Cemetery Shooting

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the alleged gunman following an investigation into the deadly incident at the well-known public cemetery in the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia area. The security guard, who was on duty at the premises at the time of the attack, was shot and killed in what investigators now believe was a premeditated contract murder.

Contract Killing for Rs. 200,000

Police investigations have uncovered that the suspected assassin was allegedly hired to carry out the killing for a sum of Rs. 200,000. The revelation points to a carefully planned operation rather than a spontaneous act of violence, raising serious concerns about the organised nature of the crime.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend any additional individuals who may have been involved in orchestrating the alleged contract killing. It remains unclear at this stage what the motive behind targeting the security guard may have been.

The case has drawn public attention given its brazen nature, with the killing taking place at a public cemetery — a location frequented by grieving families and members of the community. Police have urged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward and assist authorities.

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