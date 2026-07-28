Son of Former State Minister Among Five Granted Bail in Rs. 20 Million Chinese National Robbery Case

The Fort Magistrate's Court has granted bail to five individuals, including Anuda Janadith Bandara, the son of former State Minister Shantha Bandara, who were arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of Rs. 20 million belonging to a Chinese national.

Court Grants Bail to All Five Suspects

The ruling was handed down yesterday, with the Magistrate issuing bail conditions for all five accused. The suspects had been taken into custody following investigations into the alleged theft of the substantial sum from the Chinese citizen, prompting significant public attention given the high-profile nature of those involved.

High-Profile Connection Draws Public Scrutiny

The involvement of Anuda Janadith Bandara, whose father Shantha Bandara previously served as a State Minister, has drawn considerable interest from the public and media alike. The case highlights ongoing concerns regarding law enforcement and accountability across all levels of Sri Lankan society.

Investigation Continues

While the suspects have been released on bail, investigations into the alleged robbery are expected to continue. Authorities are believed to be gathering further evidence surrounding the circumstances under which the Rs. 20 million allegedly went missing from the Chinese national's possession.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again before the Fort Magistrate's Court at a later date, where proceedings are expected to advance as the legal process unfolds.

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