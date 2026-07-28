Judiciary Under Threat: JSASL Raises Alarm Over Independence of Sri Lanka's Courts

Professional Body Sounds Serious Warning

The Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka (JSASL) has issued a stark warning that the independence of the country's judiciary is under serious threat, raising fresh concerns about the state of democratic institutions in Sri Lanka.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Legal System

The JSASL, which represents judicial officers across the island, has called attention to what it describes as growing pressure on the courts and those who serve within them. The association's warning signals deep unease among legal professionals about the conditions under which judges are being asked to carry out their duties.

Judicial independence is widely regarded as a cornerstone of any functioning democracy, ensuring that courts are able to deliver justice free from political interference, executive overreach, or any other form of external influence.

Implications for Rule of Law

The JSASL's alarm comes at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a complex political and economic landscape. Observers and legal experts have long stressed that a truly independent judiciary is essential for maintaining public confidence in the rule of law, protecting individual rights, and ensuring accountability at all levels of government.

Any erosion of that independence, critics warn, could have far-reaching consequences for citizens seeking fair and impartial justice through the courts.

Calls for Urgent Action

The association is urging relevant authorities and stakeholders to take immediate steps to safeguard judicial independence and to ensure that the conditions necessary for impartial justice are firmly upheld. The JSASL has indicated that the matter demands urgent attention from policymakers and the broader public alike.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts toward institutional reform and good governance, the warning from the JSASL serves as a timely reminder that the health of the judiciary remains fundamental to the nation's democratic foundations.

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