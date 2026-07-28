Sri Lankan Teen Makes History With Selection for International ShakthiSAT Space Mission

Sri Lanka has earned a proud moment on the world stage as 18-year-old student Seneesa Goonewardena has been selected to participate in the prestigious ShakthiSAT International Space Mission, marking a significant milestone for the island nation's youth and scientific ambitions.

A Young Pioneer for Sri Lanka

Seneesa Goonewardena's selection places her among an elite group of young individuals chosen from across the globe to be part of the ShakthiSAT mission, a programme designed to inspire and empower the next generation of space scientists and explorers. Her achievement is being celebrated as a landmark moment for Sri Lankan students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

What the ShakthiSAT Mission Represents

The ShakthiSAT initiative is an international space programme that brings together talented young minds from different countries, offering them a rare opportunity to engage with real-world space science and satellite technology. For a country like Sri Lanka, which is still growing its presence in the global space sector, having a student selected for such a mission carries tremendous significance.

Inspiration for Future Generations

Seneesa's achievement is expected to serve as a powerful source of inspiration for thousands of young Sri Lankans, particularly girls and young women, who aspire to pursue careers in science and technology. Her selection demonstrates that Sri Lankan students are fully capable of competing and excelling on the international stage.

As Sri Lanka continues to nurture its young talent, stories like that of Seneesa Goonewardena serve as a reminder of the extraordinary potential that exists within the country's student population, and the importance of providing them with the platforms and encouragement needed to reach for the stars — quite literally.