Colombo Chief Magistrate Grants Bail to Rakitha Rajapaksa, Charith Abeysinghe and Former AASL Director

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has granted bail to three individuals facing legal proceedings, including Rakitha Rajapaksa, son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa, as well as Charith Abeysinghe and a former director of AirAsia Sri Lanka (AASL).

The bail decision was handed down by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, marking a significant development in the ongoing case involving the high-profile accused.

Rakitha Rajapaksa, who drew public attention partly due to his father's prominent political career as a former Justice Minister, was among those released on bail following the court's ruling.

Charith Abeysinghe and the former AASL director were similarly granted bail as part of the same proceedings, though conditions attached to their release were subject to the court's discretion.

Further details regarding the specific charges against the accused and the bail conditions imposed by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the judicial process.

The matter continues to attract public interest given the backgrounds of those involved, and the case is expected to be taken up again before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court at a later date.

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