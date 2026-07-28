S&P Maintains Sri Lanka's Sovereign Credit Rating at CCC+ Citing Strong Revenue Performance

Rating Agency Points to Fiscal Improvements as Key Driver

Global credit rating agency S&P has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating at CCC+, citing strong growth in government revenue as a primary factor supporting the decision to maintain the island nation's current standing.

A Sign of Gradual Stabilisation

The affirmation comes as Sri Lanka continues its slow but steady economic recovery following the severe financial crisis that brought the country to its knees in 2022. The retention of the CCC+ rating, while still reflecting considerable credit risk, signals that international financial observers are taking note of measurable progress in the country's fiscal management.

Revenue growth has emerged as a bright spot in Sri Lanka's broader economic rehabilitation effort, with the government's tax collection and income generation showing notable improvement in recent periods. S&P's decision to hold the rating steady rather than downgrade it further is being viewed as a cautious endorsement of the trajectory the country has taken under its International Monetary Fund-supported reform programme.

What CCC+ Means for Sri Lanka

A CCC+ rating indicates that a sovereign borrower remains vulnerable to non-payment, but is currently meeting its financial obligations. For Sri Lanka, which defaulted on its external debt in 2022 for the first time in its history, even maintaining this level represents a degree of forward movement in rebuilding credibility with international lenders and investors.

Analysts have noted that sustained revenue growth is critical to demonstrating that Sri Lanka can service its restructured debt obligations over the medium to long term without falling back into crisis.

Road Ahead Remains Challenging

Despite the positive signal from S&P, economic observers caution that significant challenges remain. Sri Lanka must continue to implement structural reforms, maintain fiscal discipline, and sustain the revenue momentum that has helped underpin the current rating. Any slippage in these areas could prompt a reassessment by rating agencies in the future.

The government will be hoping that the S&P affirmation provides a degree of confidence to foreign investors and bilateral creditors as the country works to finalise its debt restructuring process and restore full access to international capital markets.