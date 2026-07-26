Cricket Sri Lanka Mourns the Loss of Former SLC President Upali Dharmadasa

Sri Lanka's cricketing community is in mourning following the passing of Upali Dharmadasa, a former President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), who has left behind a significant legacy in the administration and development of the sport in the country.

A Prominent Figure in Sri Lankan Cricket

Dharmadasa served as one of the leading administrators of Sri Lanka Cricket during his tenure as President, playing a key role in shaping the direction of the national cricketing body. His contributions to the sport extended beyond mere administration, as he was widely regarded as a dedicated servant of Sri Lankan cricket at both domestic and international levels.

His passing marks the end of an era for those who worked alongside him and knew him as a committed and passionate advocate for the game in Sri Lanka.

Tributes Pour In

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from within the local sporting community, with officials, former players, and cricket enthusiasts expressing their grief and paying respects to his memory. Dharmadasa is remembered as a figure who devoted considerable time and energy to the betterment of Sri Lankan cricket.

Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to issue a formal statement detailing arrangements or further acknowledgement of his service, but his passing is expected to be widely mourned across cricketing circles on the island.

Lanka Newspapers extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Upali Dharmadasa during this difficult time.