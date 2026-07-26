Vishmi and Harshitha Century Stands Power Sri Lanka to Series-Levelling ODI Win Over Pakistan

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team produced a commanding batting performance to level their One Day International series against Pakistan, with centuries from Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama proving the difference between the two sides.

A Partnership That Changed the Game

The two batters were in exceptional form as they posted impressive individual hundreds, giving Sri Lanka the foundation they needed to set or chase down a competitive total. Their disciplined yet aggressive approach at the crease frustrated the Pakistani bowling attack and demonstrated the growing depth of talent within the Sri Lankan women's setup.

The victory ensures the series remains alive heading into the remaining matches, with Sri Lanka refusing to allow Pakistan to build an unassailable lead.

Sri Lanka's Rising Batting Stars

Vishmi Gunaratne has steadily established herself as one of Sri Lanka's most dependable top-order batters in the women's game, while Harshitha Samarawickrama continues to cement her reputation as a technically gifted middle-order anchor. Their twin centuries on this occasion underlined the quality that Sri Lanka possesses when both players fire simultaneously.

Vishmi Gunaratne scored a century to anchor the Sri Lanka innings

Harshitha Samarawickrama contributed an equally vital hundred

The performance levelled the ODI series against Pakistan

Series Finely Poised

With the series now level, both teams will be eager to claim the advantage in the matches ahead. Sri Lanka's batting unit has sent a clear signal that they are a formidable outfit capable of rising to the occasion, and fans across the island will be hoping the momentum carries through to deliver a series victory.

The result is a timely boost for Sri Lankan women's cricket and a testament to the hard work and preparation that has gone into developing match-winning players at the international level.

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